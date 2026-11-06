Do Sang-woo proposes during family photo shoot; he and Park Ji-hye to marry next February: “A dream becomes reality”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor Do Sang-woo shared the moment he surprised model Park Ji-hye with a proposal and personally announced their upcoming marriage.

On the 6th, Do posted a video with the following message: “My proposal, which I’d been imagining in my heart for years! I’d only imagined giving her that moment during a family photo shoot... My endless thanks to Juri for helping make that scene a reality. Sharing little moments from our everyday lives, we’re getting married.”

The video showed Do Sang-woo and Park Ji-hye having their photos taken with their dog. While Park was looking after the dog, Do took a ring from his pocket, got down on one knee and proposed.

Park Ji-hye couldn’t hide her surprise at the unexpected gesture. Then, with a radiant smile, she accepted the ring and savored a happy moment with Do Sang-woo.

Photos released alongside the video showed the couple just after the proposal. Wearing rings on their left ring fingers, they smiled brightly, revealing their excitement ahead of their wedding.

That day, Do Sang-woo’s agency, J-Wide Company, announced, “Actor Do Sang-woo has met someone precious with whom he will spend his life, and they will tie the knot in February 2027.”

The agency said, “Out of consideration for the bride-to-be and both families, the wedding ceremony will be held privately. We ask for your generous understanding,” adding, “Please send your warm congratulations and encouragement to the two as they prepare to embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

After debuting as a model in 2008, Do expanded his career into acting in 2011 through the tvN drama Flower Boy Ramen Shop. He has since built up his body of work with appearances in MBC’s My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol, TV Chosun’s Queen: Love and War, SBS’s Backstreet Rookie, tvN’s Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, and KBS 2TV’s Walking on Thin Ice, among other productions.

The bride-to-be, Park Ji-hye, is a model who has also drawn attention in the international fashion industry. After making a name for herself at New York Fashion Week for the 2013 spring/summer season, held in 2012, she went on to walk the runways for world-renowned fashion brands. In 2013, she was named one of the “10 Newcomer Models to Watch at New York Fashion Week” by the U.S. magazine New York Magazine. She has continued to work steadily in recent years, taking part in fashion shows and photo shoots in South Korea and abroad.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.