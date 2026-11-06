“After touching the belly of a statue at Haedong Yonggungsa Temple”... Han Ga-in reveals how she welcomed a son 14 years into her marriage

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Actress Han Ga-in shared a remarkable story from before she welcomed her second son. She became pregnant soon after returning from touching the belly of a Buddha statue said to help women have sons. Han Ga-in said that even now, seven years later, she still remembers the temple she visited then as a special place.

A video titled “168.7 cm/52 kg: Han Ga-in’s 10-Minute Ab Workout Routine for Maintaining a Flat Stomach Without Any Flab” was posted on the YouTube channel “Han Ga In’s Free Woman” on the 5th.

That day, while introducing the abdominal exercises she usually does to stay in shape, Han Ga-in took out and showed the items she carries in her bag.

What caught viewers’ attention was a talisman she had brought from Haedong Yonggungsa Temple in Busan. Han Ga-in laughed and said, “My manager bought it for me at Haedong Yonggungsa Temple. It was supposed to be for my mom, but I’m wearing it.” She went on to explain why the temple holds special meaning for her. “I went to Haedong Yonggungsa Temple when I wanted to have a second child,” she recalled. “There’s a Buddha statue said to help you have a son at the entrance.”

Han Ga-in said she saw visitors touching the statue’s belly and did the same herself. “Everyone was touching it there. So I touched it, and as soon as I got back, Je-u was conceived right away,” she said, drawing attention. She recalled the time she was hoping for a second son, adding, “That’s why it’s a somewhat meaningful place to me.”

The place Han Ga-in mentioned is Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, located in Gijang County, Busan. The temple, famous for its distinctive setting beside the sea, is home to a statue known as the “Buddha for Having a Son,” which is said in local lore to help people have children. It is known as a place where people hoping for a son touch the statue’s belly and make a wish.

Han Ga-in married actor Yeon Jung-hoon in 2005. In 2016, after 11 years of marriage, she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Je-i. In 2019, she welcomed her second child, a son named Je-u.

She now connects with fans through the YouTube channel “Han Ga In’s Free Woman,” sharing her life raising two children, family stories and health and fitness tips.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.