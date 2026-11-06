Han Hye-jin, wife of Ki Sung-yueng, looks much younger after getting bangs; smiles shyly: “I wanted a change”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Han Hye-jin showed off a noticeably younger look with bangs. Her new hairstyle and fresh charm caught viewers’ attention.

A video titled “Han Hye-jin at Work, Han Hye-jin as a Mom, and Just Me” was released on Han Hye-jin’s official YouTube channel on the 6th. It showed a week in the life of Han Hye-jin as an actress and a mom. The video drew attention with glimpses of her varied daily life, from working on set and taking care of her daughter as a mother to ordinary moments spent on her own.

The video showed Han Hye-jin finding her own balance between a busy schedule as an actress and her responsibilities as a mom. In front of the camera, she displayed her professionalism as an actress, while in her everyday life, her down-to-earth and relaxed demeanor gave her an approachable charm.

In particular, Han Hye-jin drew attention that day by showing off a different hairstyle at a taping of “Smoking Gun.” She appeared with bangs, unlike her usual look. With a style that made her look even younger, she smiled shyly, seemingly still unaccustomed to it.

Han Hye-jin laughed and said, “Do you think my bangs look okay? I cut them because I wanted to change things up.” Her look, which created a fresh new vibe with just a small change, caught people’s attention.

Han Hye-jin married soccer player Ki Sung-yueng in 2013, and they have a daughter, Sion.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.