Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Se-ui to finally face each other in court; Kim Soo-hyun to testify in defamation trial on the 11th

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun will face in court Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel HoverLab Inc. (HoverLab), which has raised allegations about Kim Soo-hyun in connection with the late Kim Sae-ron.

According to an exclusive report by CBS NoCut News on the 6th, Kim Soo-hyun will testify at the trial of Kim Se-ui, who faces charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation). The trial is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the 11th at Seoul Central District Court, before Criminal Division 26, presided over by Judge Lee Hyun-kyung.

With Kim Soo-hyun appearing in court in person, the truth battle between the two sides, which has continued since last year, is expected to enter a new phase. However, the witness examination that day is scheduled to be held behind closed doors.

Kim Se-ui was indicted on charges of airing videos a total of 25 times on YouTube between March and December last year that contained false claims, including that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late Kim Sae-ron for six years when she was a minor.

Prosecutors concluded that Kim Se-ui distorted related materials using photos taken after the two had become adults, arbitrarily edited screenshots of KakaoTalk conversations, false audio recordings and other materials.

In particular, based on the results of a supplementary investigation, including forensic analysis of the audio recordings by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office's Scientific Investigation Division, prosecutors found that Kim Se-ui had used false materials indiscriminately without even carrying out basic fact-checking.

Kim Se-ui was also charged with making threats, in addition to defamation. The allegation is that he showed a photo of Kim Soo-hyun in his underwear on a YouTube broadcast and threatened further revelations about his private life, while demanding that he acknowledge having dated her when she was a minor and apologize publicly.

The indictment also includes a charge of violating a court's provisional measures by airing 34 videos that disclosed Kim Soo-hyun's real name and photos.

Kim Soo-hyun is also continuing to pursue legal action. He previously sought an injunction against Kim Se-ui to have YouTube videos removed and to prohibit their posting.

At the hearing on the injunction, held on the 4th, Kim Soo-hyun's side requested the removal of 45 videos in total, arguing that some of the videos posted by Kim Se-ui contained defamatory material.

Kim Se-ui's side countered that it had not been sufficiently established that the material in question was false. The court is expected to reach a decision after reviewing additional briefs and supporting materials from both sides.

With Kim Soo-hyun set to testify in person, attention is focused on what he will say in the closed courtroom that day. However, whether Kim Se-ui is guilty of the charges against him will be determined in the trial ahead.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.