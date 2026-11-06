Han Hye-jin moved by husband Ki Sung-yueng’s support with childcare: “He came up from Pohang to Seoul because I was working—and even canceled his train when I finished late”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Han Hye-jin expressed her gratitude for the steadfast support her husband, footballer Ki Sung-yueng, gives her with childcare.

On the 6th, a video was posted to Han Hye-jin’s official YouTube channel titled “Working Han Hye-jin, Mom Han Hye-jin, and Just Me.” It showed a week in Han’s life as an actress and mother. The video offered a variety of glimpses into her days, from working on set and caring for her daughter as a mother to ordinary moments spent on her own, drawing viewers’ attention.

That day, Han Hye-jin went to record a new variety show. During a break in the recording, as she sat down for a quick meal, she explained, “Fortunately, my husband came up to Seoul today. He has to take Sion to school and pick her up, have dinner with her, and catch the 10 p.m. train. But I have to finish before then.” Ki had agreed to take care of everything from taking his daughter to and from school to having dinner with her.

She also admitted, “Mothers still worry about things at home even when they go out to work.” The remark revealed the everyday challenges mothers face, unable to help worrying about their children’s schedules and household chores even when they need to focus on work.

But the recording ran longer than expected. Ki reportedly ended up canceling the train he had originally planned to take. Han Hye-jin returned home late that night and described what had happened, saying, “It’s 11:38 now. I finished a little later than expected, so I got home at this hour.”

She added, “Fortunately, my husband has the day off today, so he can take care of Sion, and he has to head down to Pohang early tomorrow morning. I’m grateful that there’s someone who can help me on the days I work.”

Thanks to her husband’s thoughtfulness, Han Hye-jin was able to film without worrying. Ki, despite his busy schedule and having to head down to Pohang early the next day, also cared for their daughter and supported his wife’s work, warming hearts. The couple’s commitment to sharing responsibility for their work and childcare drew attention.

Han Hye-jin married footballer Ki Sung-yueng, who is eight years her junior, in 2013, and they have a daughter, Sion. Ki currently plays for Pohang Steelers.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.