“So it’s not an extreme diet after all”... Son Ye-jin, wife of Hyun Bin, shares a healthy meal she prepared herself: “An energetic morning again today”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Son Ye-jin drew attention after sharing a neat and healthy breakfast spread.

On the 6th, Son Ye-jin posted a photo to her account with the caption, “Starting the morning energetically again today.”

The photo showed a neatly arranged breakfast Son Ye-jin had prepared. The health-conscious menu caught people’s attention, from yogurt topped with banana, blueberries and kiwi to a rye bread sandwich and a glass of collagen essence.

It is striking to see her start the day with fresh fruit and a simple meal instead of anything lavish or elaborate. Son Ye-jin’s everyday routine of making time for healthy habits, even amid a busy life, drew interest from fans.

Fans shared a range of reactions, including, “So healthy,” “Even better that it’s not an extreme diet,” “It feels like she’s taking care of herself in a healthy way,” “It looks delicious,” and “She’s really good at cooking.”

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they have one son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.