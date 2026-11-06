‘Lost 17 kg’ Kim Min-ha shows off slimmer figure, cozy winter fashion and cute ‘cheek-heart’ charm

The Le17Septembre (LE17SEPTEMBRE) photo call was held at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 6th. Actor Kim Min-ha poses for photos. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, reporter, /2026.11.06/

[Sportschosun reporter Park Jae-man] Actor Kim Min-ha showed off an even slimmer look and stylish winter fashion after losing 17 kg.

Kim Min-ha attended the Le17Septembre (LE17SEPTEMBRE) photo call held at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 6th and posed for photos.

That day, Kim Min-ha completed a cozy yet sophisticated winter look by pairing a soft camel-toned jacket with an ivory long skirt and scarf. The understated tone-on-tone color combination further highlighted her noticeably slimmer silhouette.

In particular, Kim Min-ha added to her lovely charm with a cute cheek-heart pose, lightly touching her cheek, and a gentle smile.

Kim Min-ha previously made headlines when she revealed that she had lost around 17 kg over about two years for a role in a production. She explained that much of the weight loss at the time was preparation for the role, and said she had lost the weight gradually over an extended period while combining exercise with dietary management.

The Le17Septembre (LE17SEPTEMBRE) photo call was held at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 6th. Actor Kim Min-ha poses for photos. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, reporter, /2026.11.06/

The Le17Septembre (LE17SEPTEMBRE) photo call was held at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 6th. Actor Kim Min-ha poses for photos. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, reporter, /2026.11.06/

The Le17Septembre (LE17SEPTEMBRE) photo call was held at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 6th. Actor Kim Min-ha poses for photos. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, reporter, /2026.11.06/

The Le17Septembre (LE17SEPTEMBRE) photo call was held at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 6th. Actor Kim Min-ha poses for photos. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, reporter, /2026.11.06/

The Le17Septembre (LE17SEPTEMBRE) photo call was held at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 6th. Actor Kim Min-ha poses for photos. Yeouido = Park Jae-man, reporter, /2026.11.06/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.