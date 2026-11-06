Yoo Kkaet-ip speaks out about side effects from breast surgery five years ago: “Even lying on my side was difficult; I had revision surgery to go smaller”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Beauty creator Yoo Kkaet-ip shared the process of her breast revision surgery and expressed satisfaction with the results.

On the 1st, Yoo Kkaet-ip posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “You had surgery again? The real reason I decided to get breast revision surgery...” The video covered everything from what led her to decide on revision surgery after her first operation to the consultations to choose implants, her changed appearance after surgery, and changes in her daily life.

Yoo Kkaet-ip had 355 cc implants inserted during her first breast surgery in 2021. But as time went by, she began to feel that the implants were somewhat too large for her frame. “I don’t think you need to go for such a large size if you have a somewhat slender upper body,” she admitted candidly.

Size alone was not the reason she decided to have revision surgery. She had also experienced ongoing discomfort after the operation. Yoo Kkaet-ip explained, “There was also a crackling, popping sensation in my left armpit, as if air were trapped there, and at some point it became difficult to lie on my side.” She added that she had also developed what is known as rippling, when wrinkles in the implants show through the surface of the skin.

She also expressed regret about how she chose her implants for the first operation. Yoo Kkaet-ip said she had focused on the explanation at the time that they were “safe” when selecting them. But she later realized how important it was to choose implants suited to her frame and breast shape.

“Everyone’s breast shape, muscle shape and amount of body fat are different, right?” she said. “I have a fairly pronounced pigeon chest, so I should have chosen implants that would fill out the upper volume evenly.” She regretted not giving enough consideration to her physical features and the breast shape she wanted when choosing the implants.

In preparation for the revision surgery, she carefully compared the implants herself before making her choice. Yoo Kkaet-ip also shared her revision-surgery consultation process on social media last August. The footage showed her handling several types of implants at the consultation room and comparing their shapes and feel.

Yoo Kkaet-ip explained, “The Motiva implants I have now felt like they would definitely hold their shape,” but added, “When I thought about addressing my pigeon chest and getting the shape I want, Mentor seemed like a better fit.” After comparing several implants, she ultimately chose Mentor Boost.

For this revision surgery, she had 320 cc Mentor implants inserted on both sides. The focus was on creating a more natural shape by reducing their size from the previous 355 cc. Yoo Kkaet-ip said, “I wanted to go even smaller, but they said this was the right size to look good.”

She was very satisfied with the results. Yoo Kkaet-ip said the rippling that had concerned her most was gone, and that nothing bothered her anymore even when she lay in positions that had previously been uncomfortable. The volume in the upper part of her breasts, which she had felt was lacking, was also filled out naturally, and she said she was more satisfied with the feel as well.

Mentioning the changes one by one after her revision surgery, she admitted, “I wonder if I should have had the revision surgery sooner.” She added, “I’m 1,000%, 10,000% satisfied,” expressing how pleased she was.

However, Yoo Kkaet-ip also made clear in the video that she was not trying to recommend plastic surgery unconditionally. “This is absolutely not a video recommending plastic surgery,” she said, emphasizing, “I did it because I was uncomfortable, because I wanted to, and to satisfy myself.” She also made clear that she could not disclose the name of the hospital where she had the surgery, even to people who asked via private message.

Yoo Kkaet-ip married YouTuber Choi Go-gi in 2016 and had a daughter, Sol-ip, but the couple divorced in 2020. She has since worked as a beauty creator, sharing content about her daily life and beauty.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.