Gree, Kim Gu-ra’s son, wasn’t “preparing to marry his girlfriend” after all; agency says “the claim is unfounded, and remarks on the show were misunderstood”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Gree, the son of broadcaster Kim Gu-ra and a rapper whose real name is Kim Dong-hyun, drew attention after saying he was preparing to marry his girlfriend. His agency, however, drew a line, calling the claim “unfounded.”

A representative of Gree’s agency, Brand New Music, said on the 6th, “The rumors about Gree getting married are unfounded,” adding, “It seems his remarks on the show were misunderstood.” The representative explained that Gree is indeed dating his girlfriend but is not actually preparing to get married.

The rumors about Gree getting married first surfaced on E Channel’s “Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey” (hereafter, “Trendy Old Fogey”), which aired on the 5th.

On the show that day, Gree talked about couple photos taken on Jeju Island that his girlfriend had posted on social media. “I don’t use social media. I don’t have an account,” he said, adding, “But my girlfriend said she wanted to post them. We’ve been together for a while.”

“She even waited for me while I was in the military,” he continued. “Isn’t life, as a man, about accommodating her in things like that?” he said, drawing laughs. He added, “This is more important than money,” expressing his view that it is important for romantic partners to be considerate of each other and accommodate one another.

Seo In-young responded, “Good for you,” and added, “You should’ve been on the first episode, the dating episode.” Gree joked, “Have me back for the marriage episode. I’m preparing to get married.” Seo In-young played along, saying, “I’m preparing to get married too,” keeping the mood light.

In particular, people wondered whether Gree’s mention of marriage reflected an actual plan or was a joke for the show. This was not the first time rumors about Gree getting married had surfaced. Previously, content with a “getting ready for marriage” concept posted on Gree’s YouTube channel sparked such rumors. When speculation about his son’s marriage spread at the time, his father, Kim Gu-ra, stepped in to clarify.

At the time, Kim Gu-ra drew a line, saying, “The marriage preparations are just part of the setup. It’s an alter ego, like Tanaka,” and, “Of course, he does have a girlfriend he’s dating, but it’s not about getting married.” In other words, Gree is indeed dating his girlfriend, but claims that he is preparing to get married are untrue.

Gree mentioned marriage again on a show, reigniting the rumors, but his agency has now officially denied them as well. The talk that he was actually preparing to get married now seems to be ending as a false alarm.

Gree, who was born in 1998, went public with his relationship last March, revealing on Hong Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel that he had been dating his girlfriend for a long time. The two continue to see each other seriously.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.