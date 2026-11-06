20-Year-Old Idol Diagnosed with Concussion; KATSEYE Postpones North American Tour Amid Megan’s Health Issues

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Girl group KATSEYE has postponed several North American tour shows in succession after member Megan was diagnosed with a concussion.

KATSEYE’s representatives said in an official social media post on the 6th, “We’ve decided to postpone the Chicago and Minneapolis shows because Megan is recovering from a concussion.”

The group apologized, saying, “We’re very sorry to disappoint our fans. We know how much you’ve been looking forward to these shows, and that many of you have traveled a long way to attend.”

KATSEYE had originally been scheduled to perform on its world tour, ‘The Wildworld’ (WILDWORLD), at the United Center in Chicago on the 5th (local time; all dates below are local time) and at Target Center in Minneapolis on the 7th. However, the group decided to change the schedule, making Megan’s recovery its top priority.

KATSEYE had previously postponed a show scheduled at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on the 3rd for the same reason. The schedule change was announced just 30 minutes before the show was due to start, leaving fans who had arrived at the venue disappointed.

As a result, Megan’s concussion recovery has caused repeated disruptions to the North American tour schedule. The group’s agency said it had decided to postpone the shows rather than cancel them and would announce new dates later.

KATSEYE’s representatives said, “We’ll announce the rescheduled dates as soon as possible. We can’t wait to see you again in both cities. Thank you for your continued love, support and understanding.”

KATSEYE is a global girl group formed through a collaboration between HYBE and Geffen Records, with members of various nationalities performing together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.