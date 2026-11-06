Lee Hyori: Yuri speaks up for her amid ‘copycat controversy’—“You started yoga before I did” (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Girls’ Generation’s Yuri coolly responded to the controversy over copying Lee Hyori.

JTBC’s variety show Love War (directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young) is a dating reality show in which dating experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon and Kim Hee-chul help couples on the verge of breaking up decide whether to stay together or call it quits amid their bitter battles.

Yuri of Girls’ Generation will appear as a special diplomat in episode 20 of Love War, airing on Monday the 9th. Yuri also appeared as a special diplomat in episode 1, helping launch the show in grand style, and is set to make an impact through the season 1 finale.

Meanwhile, Yuri caught attention with her candid response to the ‘suspicions that she’s an Lee Hyori copycat(?)’. Yuri, who has drawn considerable attention for sharing glimpses of her life in Jeju—including her yoga lifestyle, daily life with her pet dogs and volunteer work with abandoned dogs—confidently professes her admiration for Lee Hyori. “Who doesn’t follow Lee Hyori?” she says, praising her influence. She adds, “How could anyone not follow Lee Hyori?” and readily admits that Lee Hyori is her role model, bringing a broad smile to Lee Hyori’s face.

Lee Hyori then brings a laugh by unexpectedly confirming that Yuri got into yoga before she did, saying, “Yuri started yoga before I did.” She also mentions the huge popularity of HyoriSoo, the unit Yuri belongs to, and jokes, “Its name is similar to mine. Give me a stake or something,” sending everyone into laughter. Yuri replies, “You have to add ‘Lee’ to make it ‘Lee HyoriSoo,’” then seizes the opportunity to make Lee Hyori a surprise offer to join the group: “How about joining us, unni?” Her suggestion sparks more laughter.

A preview of episode 20 of Love War, released on JTBC’s YouTube channel on Friday the 6th, shows a couple clashing fiercely in front of an acquaintance, creating tension. The couple’s suffocating conflict pits a hot-tempered girlfriend who leaves her boyfriend speechless against a boyfriend who fans her anger. Even Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon are left speechless. The extraordinary story set to cap season 1 of Love War will be revealed in the full episode.

The season 1 finale of Love War will air on JTBC on Monday the 9th at 9:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.