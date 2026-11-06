Ko Ji-yong shares cryptic social media post amid visitation dispute: “Chase a fly and you’ll end up in the bathroom”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of SECHSKIES, has drawn attention after sharing a cryptic social media post, as news of his divorce from his ex-wife, Yang Im Hur, emerged belatedly.

On the 6th, Ko Ji-yong posted on his account: “If you chase flies, you end up in the bathroom; if you chase honeybees, you find flowers. The same goes for our lives.”

What particularly caught people’s attention was the background music accompanying the post. Ko selected 015B’s “Lost for a While.” The song includes lyrics such as “I’ve lost my way for a while, not knowing where to go,” “I really don’t know; I’ve always walked only the path that was you,” “I’m fine during the day; I can keep busy,” and “When night falls, I lose my way again, and after crying and crying, dawn arrives.”

The post is drawing attention as its words, which evoke life’s direction and a sense of loss, are paired with a song with a wistful mood. Ko Ji-yong, however, offered no further explanation of why he chose the post and the music.

Ko Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Yang Im Hur in 2013, and they welcomed their son, Seung-jae, the following year, in 2014. In 2017, he appeared with his son on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman and won widespread affection for his image as a devoted father.

However, the two reportedly divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024, after 11 years of marriage. News of the divorce emerged belatedly in July this year, about two years later, drawing public attention.

Ko Ji-yong and Yang Im Hur are currently embroiled in a legal dispute over issues including visitation with their son, Seung-jae. Ko’s side said that his meetings with his son had not been taking place smoothly and sought provisional injunctions, including one to prevent interference with visitation and another to prohibit the posting of photos and videos of the child.

Yang Im Hur’s side, on the other hand, says there was no separate agreement on regular visitation at the time of the divorce, and that she was the first to petition the court for a ruling on visitation. With the two sides giving differing accounts, attention is also focused on the legal proceedings ahead.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.