‘Kim Ji-seon’s son’ SIVAA starts anew after weathering online abuse: “I don’t want to rely on others anymore; I’ll be a son who can hold his head high”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] SIVAA (real name Kim Jeong-hun), the son of comedian Kim Ji-seon and a rapper, said he was determined to return to music after expressing his discomfort over malicious comments directed at him.

On the 6th, SIVAA posted a lengthy message on his account, writing, “I don’t want to have to rely on others anymore, and I don’t want to run away, so I’m doing all I can to live. I want to be a son who can face my parents with a clear conscience and an older brother my younger siblings won’t be ashamed of.”

He continued, “I made a promise to a friend that we’d meet at the top. I may be someone’s son, but I’m a rapper, so I’ll return through music. I’ll keep that promise.” He expressed his determination to stand before the public again through music despite the many opinions and assessments surrounding him. Above all, the sincerity of his resolve to live his life with tenacity and become someone his family wouldn’t be ashamed of drew attention.

SIVAA had previously spoken directly about his discomfort with malicious comments and negative coverage directed at him. On the 4th, he posted, “Why is everyone so eager to tear me apart when I’m trying to live my life as best I can? I don’t pay much attention to things about me, so please show some restraint—from articles to comments.”

This attention began with a glimpse of family life recently shared by his mother, Kim Ji-seon. On the 2nd, she posted photos and videos on her account of the family dining out to celebrate her eldest son’s vacation. The images showed the family enjoying a meal together for the first time in a while, a close-knit scene that warmed viewers’ hearts.

After the post was shared, however, some netizens’ attention turned to her second son, SIVAA. His changed appearance—and even social anxiety and panic disorder, which he had mentioned in past personal disclosures—were brought up again, leading to unwanted attention. Although the post simply shared an ordinary moment in the family’s life, the person at its center once again found his past personal experiences and reactions to his appearance being discussed.

His mother, Kim Ji-seon, has also spoken about how upsetting it was to see malicious comments and sensational coverage directed at her son in the past.

Last April, Kim Ji-seon appeared on a YouTube channel and shared an incident in which her second son was hurt by malicious coverage. She said at the time, “My second son appeared with Ms. Sunwoo Yong-yeo on her YouTube channel, and he had piercings then. But some YouTuber posted, ‘Kim Ji-seon has failed at raising her child.’”

Content with a sensational headline about her son’s appearance and piercings was published, and SIVAA reportedly even felt sorry for his mother when he saw it. Kim Ji-seon expressed her distress, saying, “My son was upset because of that and felt sorry toward his mom.”

Since even his mother was hurt by some people’s negative views of her son’s individuality and appearance, SIVAA’s appeal is all the more poignant. Even so, rather than dwelling on the reactions directed at him, he signaled his determination to make his presence felt again through music.

Kim Ji-seon’s son SIVAA was born in 2005 and is 21 this year. He debuted as a rapper in 2024 with the release of ‘HAN : Cooked’ and also drew attention for having 17 piercings on his face, including around his eyes, nose and lips.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.