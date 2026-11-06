Hye Eun-yi's heartbreaking separation from her 6-year-old daughter after her first divorce... “Daughter left with trauma, carrying hurt and sadness”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Hye Eun-yi opened up about feeling sorry, saying that the time she spent apart from her daughter from an early age had left lasting trauma for her daughter.

Hye Eun-yi held a live broadcast on the 5th to connect with her fans.

Hye Eun-yi said that she had visited Japan to attend a performance at the Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange International Festival, held last month, and enjoyed a trip with her daughter after finishing her schedule.

Asked whether she had fought with her daughter, Hye Eun-yi laughed and said, “We almost got into a fight, then stopped; almost got into a fight, then stopped.”

She continued, “On this trip, my daughter and I had some in-depth conversations. Because of my work, I wasn’t able to keep my children close and raise them, and we lived apart, so those experiences have also left trauma for the children.”

She added, “I did my best to explain and help her understand the hurt and sadness she had been carrying,” and said, “This trip made us realize once again that we need to talk to each other.”

A fan remarked that you end up holding back when traveling with your daughter, and Hye Eun-yi agreed, saying, “Of course, I hold back a lot too.”

“I’ve never once gotten angry at my kids in all my life. They scare me,” Hye Eun-yi said, candidly admitting, “I’m so afraid they might stop talking to me if I get angry and upset them.”

She also said that she and her daughter mainly disagreed over what to eat during their trip. Hye Eun-yi said, “I have a hard time making decisions, so when I’m trying to choose, I’d like my daughter to say, ‘Let’s just eat this.’ But when she says, ‘Just pick one,’ I feel a little awkward.”

She continued, “Then I say, ‘Let’s eat what you want,’ but eventually I suggest going to a convenience store. Buying food there and eating it in our room is easy and the best,” adding, “We walked 20,000 steps, and at my age, just think how much strain my legs must be under. We ended up settling on the convenience store, but there’s no downside to being with my daughter.” She laughed.

She added, “Honestly, traveling with kids is hard. To be frank, I wasn’t used to taking care of other people, and there were always managers or others around me supporting me, so being the one to support someone else is a little difficult. That’s why it’s very hard.”

Hye Eun-yi married a businessman in 1984 and had her first daughter, but they divorced four years later. In 1990, she remarried actor Kim Dong-hyun and had a son, but they divorced in 2019.

Hye Eun-yi has said on various broadcasts that she had to live apart from her young daughter when she got divorced for the first time. “My daughter and I were separated when she was six. I left her behind at an age when I should have been taking care of her, so I feel very sorry toward her,” she said.

She reportedly appeared on broadcasts hoping her young daughter would be able to see her, and also released songs expressing her longing. Hye Eun-yi confessed, “I left my daughter behind at an age when I should have been taking care of her, so even now I feel like a sinner to her. That feeling hasn’t gone away.”

“I always prayed. For 30 years, I prayed that I would be able to bring my daughter to live with me, and after 30 years, she really did come,” she said, revealing that they began living together again after her daughter became an adult.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.