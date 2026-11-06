‘NewJeans mom,’ they called her... HYBE: ‘Min Hee-jin was the contracting party; request to reduce cost burden rejected’

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] HYBE stated its position regarding reports that the group NewJeans had an unfair contract.

On the 6th, HYBE issued a statement, saying, “We explained to The New York Times, with supporting materials, that the NewJeans contract was negotiated and finally signed by then-CEO Min Hee-jin, the deputy CEO she appointed, each member and their parents, and legal representatives for some members. We also asked that the article explicitly state that Min Hee-jin was the contracting party, but our request was not accepted.”

Regarding the omission of artist-protection clauses specified in the government’s standard contract, HYBE explained, “Labels under HYBE enter into the National Standard Youth Supplementary Agreement with all trainees at each label.” The supplementary agreement includes protections for personal rights, sleep, education and rest, among other things, and remains in effect until the artist reaches adulthood. HYBE also designates people responsible for protecting minors in accordance with relevant laws. It said that NewJeans’ exclusive contract includes basic human rights protections and broadly covers the protections guaranteed by the National Standard Youth Supplementary Agreement.

HYBE also said that after the draft contract was shared on January 7, 2022, the parties signed it following three months of various communications, including a review by NewJeans’ lawyers. The clause Danielle’s mother had asked to amend at the time, it said, required the company to be notified immediately if there was an attempt at tampering. HYBE added that each label communicates with artists based on the standard exclusive contract template provided by its legal team and determines key terms, such as payment arrangements, and that ADOR’s then-deputy CEO rejected the members’ side’s request to reduce cost-sharing. HYBE also stressed that CCTV cameras are installed only in shared areas such as practice rooms and operated in accordance with relevant laws, and that it fully respects the wishes of the artists and their parents regarding the artists and their studies.

Regarding penalty payments and the members’ rights to their voices and likenesses, HYBE countered, “Even if a penalty is calculated based on average monthly revenue during the periods when actual revenue was generated, regardless of the length of the activity period, the economic effect is the same, and the terms were not changed to the artists’ disadvantage. The standard contract also contains a provision to exclude periods when no revenue was generated from the penalty calculation. There are protections for personal rights, and AI content can of course be used only with the individual artist’s consent.”

On the 5th, The New York Times, based in the United States, published the exclusive contracts that NewJeans members signed with HYBE label ADOR when they were minors. The newspaper reported that the contracts were unfair because they required the members to pay for plastic surgery and other procedures and infringed on the underage members’ rights to education and sleep, among other things.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.