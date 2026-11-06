Shin Hyun-joon embroiled in controversy over steering 370 million won to wife’s company: “Unpaid up front, looking after family behind the scenes”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Shin Hyun-joon has come under scrutiny after it emerged that a company headed by his wife signed a contract with the Seoul Metropolitan Government worth around 370 million won to produce promotional videos, while he serves as an honorary mayor of Seoul.

At an administrative audit on the 4th, Yoon Seon-hee, a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, raised questions about a contract for Seoul promotional videos with Jace & River, a company headed by Shin Hyun-joon’s wife.

According to Yoon, Jace & River signed contracts totaling 375.65 million won to produce content for the Seoul Metropolitan Government, including YouTube content featuring Shin Hyun-joon.

Shin Hyun-joon was appointed an honorary mayor of Seoul last September alongside actor Jung Joon-ho and volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung. The honorary mayor is an unpaid honorary position.

Yoon questioned whether the contract was appropriate, noting that the company had originally been in the business of designing bags, clothing and accessories.

Yoon argued, “Shin Hyun-joon serves admirably as an unpaid honorary mayor in public, but behind the scenes all he does is look after his family’s company.”

Shin Hyun-joon’s wife’s side immediately pushed back. Jace & River said, “Film production and advertising and promotional video production were among the business activities registered when the company was established in 2022,” adding that it “had been producing content for the Seoul Metropolitan Government since before Shin Hyun-joon was appointed honorary mayor of Seoul.”

They also stressed that Shin Hyun-joon’s wife is a seasoned business professional who has built up at least 10 years of experience in video production and entertainment.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government also rejected the allegations of preferential treatment. It explained that the contract was “not payment for the honorary mayor position, but a service contract for producing and delivering promotional content planned separately,” and that it had awarded the contract after considering the company’s production experience and capabilities.

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun-joon was appointed a public relations ambassador for Gangnam District last July and an honorary mayor of Seoul in September, and has served in those roles since.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.