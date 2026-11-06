Kim So-young used a cutesy tone with husband Oh Sang-jin... “Hate comments calling me fake-cute hurt, but they seem funny now”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim So-young recalled a time when she was subjected to hate comments because of the way she spoke.

On the 5th, Kim So-young spent time engaging with netizens by answering their questions.

That day, one netizen expressed surprise at how quickly time had passed, saying, “I was used to seeing only the reserved announcer Kim So-young on the news, so I was surprised to see her cutesy way of speaking on ‘Newlywed Diary’—and even more surprised to learn she was a BTS fan. And that was already nine years ago.”

Kim So-young recalled, “After only doing news, I remember being hurt when I first did ‘Newlywed Diary’ and got hate comments saying I was trying to act cute. Looking back now, they were really funny hate comments.”

When another netizen asked, “Was there a time when hate comments hurt you, too? These days, you seem to have so many important things to worry about that they don’t really affect you,” Kim So-young replied, “A lot has happened in the meantime.”

She added, “Over these ten years, I’ve lost my cutesy, sing-song way of speaking and gained a thicker skin. Still, I like who I am now. I feel at ease.”

One netizen cheered Kim So-young on, saying, “What on earth drives people to leave hate comments saying someone is ‘acting cute’? Maybe they’re not cute themselves. You’ve got this, all you cuties across the country!”

Kim So-young was embarrassed by her past self, saying, “But even now, when I watch the airport video, I’m like, ‘Yap!’ and everything. So I’ve banned myself from watching ‘Newlywed Diary.’”

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a senior MBC announcer, in 2017, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.