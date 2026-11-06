CYE Takes North America by Storm... LA and Chicago Shows Sell Out

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group Close Your Eyes (hereafter CYE) took North America by storm.

CYE kicked off its first North American tour, BEYOND YOUR EYES, in Atlanta on the 21st of last month, and held shows in eight North American cities, including Phoenix, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Chicago and Toronto.

After testing the waters for activities in North America with a Canada tour, CYE expanded its reach across the continent, making the tour all the more meaningful. In particular, the Los Angeles and Chicago shows sold out, proving the fervent support of local fans.

CYE thrilled fans with its solid live performance and energetic stage presence. The group also brought them more delight through a collaboration with Nick Kosir, a U.S. weathercaster and creator with around 3.15 million followers.

CYE continues to thrive: “Open Your Eyes,” a track from its fourth mini-album, “256th Note,” ranked No. 1 on the Viral chart and No. 2 on both the Top 50 and Top 200 charts in South Korea on Shazam, the global music discovery platform. From the 20th to the 22nd, the group will hold its fan concert, “I’m a Born Idol, but I Want to Date CLOSER,” at COEX Artium in Seoul over three days. All three shows have sold out, further proving the group’s fervent popularity at home and abroad.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.