Cha Ye-ryun counters with a positive story this time... Piano teacher from her rookie days: “People are pushing things too far in one direction”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jeong] As allegations of abuse of power are now being raised against actress Cha Ye-ryun, following school-violence allegations, an entirely different, positive account has emerged this time, making the controversy increasingly convoluted.

A post by the director of a music academy, who said they taught Cha Ye-ryun piano lessons early in her career, recently appeared on an online community.

The director recalled, “She came for lessons, saying they might help with filming a project, and she was very genuine and polite.” The director added, “As someone who saw her up close, I think people are pushing things too far in one direction, so I’m speaking up based on my convictions,” cautioning against one-sided criticism.

Cha Ye-ryun became embroiled in school-violence allegations after a post appeared on an online community on the 29th of last month, claiming that an actress had repeatedly assaulted and harassed the writer when they were in middle school. The writer did not reveal the actress’s real name, but Cha Ye-ryun was identified based on her birth year and the school she attended, among other details.

Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, HB Entertainment, denied the allegations as “baseless” shortly after they were raised.

The controversy continued as people online claiming to have been her classmates gave conflicting accounts. Claims of abuse of power were also added by people identifying themselves as a former golf course caddie and someone affiliated with a hair salon, among others.

The controversy surrounding Cha Ye-ryun extended beyond her family and personal social media, affecting the operation of her YouTube channel as well.

The production team for “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun” said on the 1st that it would disable some videos and comment sections to prevent the indiscriminate spread of rumors and personal attacks against her family.

Cha Ye-ryun’s side issued another official statement on the 4th, announcing a strong response. Her agency said, “We take the current situation very seriously: unverified claims and speculation made anonymously continue to spread, and criticism is being directed even at the actor’s family.” It added that it would secure relevant materials and, after a legal review, respond responsibly to the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks.

As a series of changes are observed on social media, attention is turning to what Cha Ye-ryun will do next.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.