FreeZia swiftly denies dating rumors with a business executive: “Clearly baseless; legal action to follow”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Creator FreeZia’s representatives categorically denied rumors that she was dating a business executive.

Her agency, Kinda Entertainment, said, “The content being indiscriminately circulated online is entirely untrue and clearly baseless.”

The agency added, “Spreading unverified false information and maliciously repackaging rumors are criminal acts that seriously damage the character and reputation of our artist.” It stressed, “To protect our artist, we continuously monitor online communities and social media. We plan to take strong legal action, including filing complaints and reports, without any leniency or settlement, against anyone who spreads unverified false information or creates and distributes malicious posts and comments.”

Recently, posts claiming that FreeZia was dating a certain business executive spread rapidly, particularly across online communities, drawing attention. However, FreeZia’s representatives quickly denied the rumors, and they came to nothing.

FreeZia rose to prominence through Netflix’s “Single’s Inferno.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.