Even Jang Young-ran Is Amazed by Her Sixth-Grade Son’s Growth Spurt... “Making Mom Look Petite”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] TV personality Jang Young-ran could hardly hide her amazement at her sixth-grade son’s growth spurt; before she knew it, his feet had grown much bigger than his mom’s.

On the 5th, Jang Young-ran shared a photo with the caption, “Oh my goodness.”

The photo showed Jang Young-ran and her son lying side by side on a bed.

What especially caught people’s attention was her son’s feet, now much bigger than his mom’s. It was astonishing to see that her son, still only in sixth grade, had grown enough to make her feet look petite.

“When did you get so big? My sixth-grade son, making Mom’s feet look petite,” Jang Young-ran said, struck by how much her son had grown.

She also boasted that her son had been even more of a “velcro kid” lately, still doting on his mom and sticking close to her. Despite his growth spurt, his continued affection toward his mom added a heartwarming touch.

Hwang Hye-young, a former member of the group Two Two who has twin sons, also expressed deep empathy in a comment: “Sons grow up so fast.”

Jang Young-ran married Han Chang, a doctor of Korean medicine, in 2009, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.