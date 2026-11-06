Jang Woo-hyuk, embroiled in controversy over alleged assault of a former employee, spotted in chance encounter while driving a 160-million-won Cybertruck

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Jang Woo-hyuk, formerly of the group H.O.T., has found himself at the center of controversy over a legal dispute with a former employee involving allegations of assault and verbal abuse. Now, a recent appearance in a Cybertruck has come to light.

Architect and professor Hyunjoon Yoo shared a photo with Jang Woo-hyuk on social media on the 6th, recounting their chance encounter.

Yoo said, “I was walking down the street when a Cybertruck passed by, and I wondered who might be inside. Then the window suddenly rolled down, and H.O.T.’s Jang Woo-hyuk greeted me.”

He marveled at Jang Woo-hyuk’s kind fan service and tiny face, adding, “When I asked for a selfie, he graciously took it himself. His face is so tiny.”

He added, “I couldn’t post the other photo because I was smiling so broadly that I looked like a steamed bun. It was an honor to meet you.”

The released photos show Jang Woo-hyuk and Professor Hyunjoon Yoo standing side by side on the street, their faces close together as they smile broadly. Jang drew attention with his neat look, wearing glasses and a checked jacket.

The vehicle Jang Woo-hyuk was driving was Tesla’s electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, an expensive model priced in South Korea from 145 million won to as much as 160 million won. Its distinctive exterior and imposing size make it stand out on the road.

The sighting is all the more notable because Jang recently found himself embroiled in controversy once again over a legal dispute with a former employee of his former agency.

In 2022, A, a former employee of Jang Woo-hyuk’s former agency, claimed in an online community that Jang had verbally abused and assaulted them. At the time, A alleged that they had been assaulted during an overseas business trip and in broadcasting-station waiting rooms, among other places.

Jang’s side countered that the claims were baseless and filed a defamation complaint against A. Jang also claimed that, at a broadcasting station, he was the one who had been assaulted by A.

However, in November last year, the lower court found A not guilty. After reviewing the conflicting accounts from both sides and the circumstances at the time of the incident, the court concluded that A’s account was more credible.

The prosecution appealed, but on October 15, the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Appeals Division 2-1 dismissed the appeal and, as the lower court had, found A not guilty. However, this trial concerned the defamation charge against A; it was not a criminal trial on the assault allegations against Jang Woo-hyuk.

Jang Woo-hyuk debuted as a member of H.O.T. in 1996 and was loved for numerous hit songs, including “Candy,” “Happiness” and “Light.” This year marks the 30th anniversary of his debut. In February, he also appeared in an advertisement with the other H.O.T. members, showcasing the group’s activities together as a full lineup.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.