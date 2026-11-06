Lee Hyori skeptical about a 40th-anniversary concert ahead of Fin.K.L's full-group comeback: "Can't promise"

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Hyori compared Fin.K.L, which will mark its 30th debut anniversary, with Girls' Generation, which will mark its 20th, and shared her candid thoughts on the possibility of a 40th-anniversary Fin.K.L concert.

On the 6th, JTBC's "Love War" posted an unreleased video titled "Hyori and Yuri's Parallel Theory?! Girls' Generation at 20 vs. Fin.K.L at 30."

In the video, Lee Hyori and Yuri mentioned Fin.K.L and Girls' Generation, which will mark their 30th and 20th debut anniversaries, respectively, next year, and congratulated each other.

Kim Hee-chul marveled at the parallels between the two, saying, "Their anniversaries are 30 and 20 years, they're ten years apart in age, and their names both end in 'ri.' They have so much in common." Lee Hyori agreed, adding, "We even do yoga together."

Yuri said, "As it happens, you have to add 'Lee' to 'Hyori-su' to make it 'Lee Hyori-su' and complete the group." Seo Jang-hoon asked, "Isn't there anyone in Girls' Generation whose surname is Lee?" Yuri replied, "Sunny's real name is Lee Soon-kyu."

Seo Jang-hoon then suggested, "Next time, include Sunny and call it 'Lee Hyori-su,'" drawing laughs.

Kim Hee-chul then asked Seo Jang-hoon, "If Fin.K.L's 30th-anniversary concert and Girls' Generation's 20th-anniversary concert were held at the same time on the same day next year, which one would you go to?"

Lee Hyori applied some gentle pressure, saying, "You have to come to the original one." After some hesitation, Seo Jang-hoon chose the Fin.K.L concert, saying, "Still, our Hyori..." Lee Hyori smiled with satisfaction.

Lee Hyori candidly said, "Couldn't Girls' Generation make it to their 30th anniversary? But Fin.K.L's 40th would be difficult," adding, "We'll be fine up to the 30th, but I can't promise anything for the 40th."

When Kim Hee-chul said, "I want to go to Fin.K.L's 40th-anniversary concert," Lee Hyori joked, "If I'm still around then, I'll do it," drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Fin.K.L is preparing for full-group activities for the first time in about 21 years. The activities will be part of a long-term project lasting about two years and leading up to the group's 30th debut anniversary. The four members are expected to meet fans through a range of activities, including music and performances.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.