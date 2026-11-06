Practicing lawyer: “Cha Ye-ryeon may have belonged to a group of school bullies, but may not have been a direct perpetrator”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actress Cha Ye-ryeon has categorically denied the school-bullying allegations. Amid the denial, a practicing lawyer offered an analysis saying it is important to distinguish whether the accuser was actually victimized from who the direct perpetrator was. The accuser may really have been bullied during their school years, the lawyer suggested, but the direct perpetrator may have been someone else in the same group, not Cha Ye-ryeon.

A video titled “Cha Ye-ryeon’s School-Bullying Controversy: Is a Disclosure Always True? A Lawyer Examines the Legal Issues” was released on the YouTube channel Daehan Jungang Law Firm TV on the 5th.

That day, lawyer Jo Ki-hyun, who specializes in school-bullying cases, focused on the actions of the accuser and Cha Ye-ryeon’s side in connection with the allegations.

The first point Jo raised was how specific the accuser’s post was. The original accuser claimed to have suffered persistent bullying in middle school and described specific places and circumstances, including the classroom, the restroom and what happened during a school trip to Lotte World. The post also said the accuser had been assaulted so badly after being slapped that their eardrum was ruptured. Jo noted that the accuser had presented such specific details.

The second point was how Cha Ye-ryeon’s side had responded legally. Her agency, HB Entertainment, has maintained that the allegations were “baseless” since they were first raised. On the 4th, it warned of strong legal action over the spread of false information and personal attacks.

Jo noted, however, that although Cha Ye-ryeon’s side had said it would take legal action, it appeared not to have actually filed a complaint against the original accuser. He explained that if all the claims were baseless, filing a complaint alleging defamation through false statements would be one way to resolve the allegations.

After considering both the specificity of the disclosure and Cha Ye-ryeon’s side’s response, Jo raised one possibility. “This is just my opinion, but I think Cha Ye-ryeon probably belonged to a group of school bullies at the time,” he said.

At the same time, he suggested that Cha Ye-ryeon may not have been the person who directly bullied the accuser. “It seems the accuser was victimized by school bullying, as they described in their disclosure,” Jo said, adding that the claim of victimization itself was quite plausible.

He suggested that the person who directly assaulted and bullied the accuser may have been someone else in the same group as Cha Ye-ryeon, rather than Cha Ye-ryeon herself. In other words, the accuser’s account of being victimized and the claim that Cha Ye-ryeon was the direct perpetrator should be assessed separately.

Why, then, did the accuser name Cha Ye-ryeon? Jo also offered his interpretation of this. He said that even if the accuser had actually suffered harm, such as being slapped, there might be little that could be resolved in practical terms by pursuing the direct perpetrator—a private individual—after so much time had passed. He explained that the statutes of limitations for criminal prosecution or civil claims for damages may have expired in the long period since the school-bullying incident.

By contrast, Cha Ye-ryeon continues to appear before the public through television and YouTube.

Jo speculated that whenever the accuser saw Cha Ye-ryeon on TV or YouTube, they may have recalled their experiences of school bullying, and the resulting sense of injustice and anger may have led to the delayed disclosure. He said that even if the direct perpetrator was another private individual, seeing Cha Ye-ryeon—whom the accuser believed had been part of the same group at the time—receive the public’s affection may have brought those old wounds back.

Jo also interpreted Cha Ye-ryeon’s side’s caution about actually filing a complaint in this light. He speculated that they might be hesitating to take more aggressive legal action because an investigation could bring Cha Ye-ryeon’s relationships with her schoolmates at the time and whether she belonged to a group of school bullies into focus.

Jo made clear, however, that his analysis was his personal opinion, saying he had no separate evidence and knew no more than what had been reported publicly. The fact that a disclosure is specific does not, by itself, prove that the alleged victimization occurred.

Jo also gave his legal opinion on the fact that the original accuser did not directly mention Cha Ye-ryeon by name. He explained that clues such as a person’s year of birth, former school and current activities could be considered enough to identify a specific person, potentially giving rise to legal liability for defamation. He also expressed concern that criticism was being directed at Cha Ye-ryeon’s husband, Joo Sang-wook, and her minor child. He warned that insults and personal attacks against the family could lead to separate legal issues, regardless of whether the allegations were true.

Cha Ye-ryeon came under suspicion after a post accusing her of school bullying was uploaded to an online community on the 29th of last month. Netizens claiming to be her former classmates later offered conflicting accounts, but no objectively verified conclusion has emerged so far.

In an additional statement on the 4th, agency HB Entertainment reaffirmed its firm response, saying, “We will thoroughly gather relevant materials concerning the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks, review the matter legally, and respond responsibly.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.