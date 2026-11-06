“You were the last person I was rumored to be dating”... 64-year-old Kim Jang-hoon and Lee So-ra share an intriguing romantic spark

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Kim Jang-hoon, 64, will open up about his eventful private life, from his unconventional single life to past dating rumors involving his close friend Lee So-ra.

On SBS’s My Little Old Boy, which airs on the 8th, singer Kim Jang-hoon joins as the show’s oldest son at 64, revealing his unconventional single life.

During a recent studio recording of SBS’s My Little Old Boy, Kim Jang-hoon joined the show as a new cast member, delighting MCs Shin Dong-yup and Seo Jang-hoon and the Mother Avengers.

That day, Kim drew attention with his unusual vocal exercises and a daily routine in which he never ran out of things to say, even when alone. After a phone call that even his close friend HaHa found hard to end, the studio was abuzz when the total call time recorded on Kim’s phone was revealed. Meanwhile, as he prepares to start receiving his pension from the National Pension Service (NPS), Kim checked his estimated benefit and reacted unexpectedly.

Interest is growing in just how long Kim Jang-hoon’s call time was—and what lies behind his eagerness to count down to the various benefits available at age 60.

Lee So-ra, a close friend of 30 years, visited Kim Jang-hoon’s studio to help with his stage outfits. Her appearance, unusual for a variety show, drew attention, and she attentively looked after Kim before even pitching in with the dishes.

Even MC Seo Jang-hoon expressed surprise, saying, “I’ve never seen Lee So-ra like that anywhere.” Viewers are left wondering what happened to Lee So-ra, who unexpectedly became Kim Jang-hoon’s “mom for a day.”

Meanwhile, the two revealed the full story behind the dating rumors that once surrounded them. “You were the last person I was rumored to be dating,” Kim Jang-hoon said, recalling walking hand in hand with Lee So-ra through Daehangno. Kim also shared the story of his last relationship, which began with a movie-like encounter during his time as a radio DJ. His eventful love story can be seen on the show.

Kim Jang-hoon’s unconventional single life and his close friend Lee So-ra’s unexpected charm will be featured on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday the 8th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.