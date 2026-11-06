Ko Woo-rim’s personal talent perfectly suited wife Yuna Kim’s taste: “She burst out laughing at his Choi Hong-man impression”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Forestella’s Ko Woo-rim revealed that his wife, Yuna Kim, burst out laughing when she saw his Choi Hong-man impression.

MBC’s “Radio Star,” airing on the 11th, will feature Jang Hanna, Kim Hyun-chul, Ko Woo-rim and Harimu in a “Janghan, Me” special.

In a preview video, Ko Woo-rim expressed satisfaction with his appearance on “Radio Star” last year. “Watching the last episode, I thought it turned out better than I expected,” he said.

Kim Gu-ra asked, “Which part made Yuna Kim burst out laughing?” Ko Woo-rim replied, “The Choi Hong-man impression.”

During his appearance last year, Ko Woo-rim had made viewers laugh with his personal talents: the “new recruit” character, which he had honed in the military and had his wife, Yuna Kim, review, and an impression of Jo Se-ho imitating Han Suk-kyu and Choi Hong-man.

Remembering this, the MCs all acknowledged Ko Woo-rim’s impression skills, saying, “As expected.”

“You’ve invited me twice, so I couldn’t come empty-handed,” Ko Woo-rim said before putting on an even more polished series of impressions, drawing admiration.

Footage was also released of him passionately singing Lee So-ra’s “Don’t Say It Isn’t Love” in his characteristically deep, low voice, raising anticipation for the full episode.

Meanwhile, Ko Woo-rim married Yuna Kim, a former national figure skater who is five years his senior, in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.