'Heartwarming stories vs. horror stories'... Cha Ye-ryun denies school-bullying allegations, sparking a battle of character exposés

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] As allegations of school bullying involving actress Cha Ye-ryun escalate into a dispute over the truth, the controversy is unfolding as a proxy battle of revelations, with one side saying she had a troubled character in the past and the other describing her as polite and pure.

Recently, posts by netizens making opposing claims about Cha Ye-ryun’s past behavior have appeared one after another on online communities and social media, further heating up the controversy.

First, voices criticizing Cha Ye-ryun’s inconsiderate behavior began to emerge. Person A, who said they went to the same hair salon in Cheongdam-dong about 17 years ago, claimed, “The staff were drying her hair, but she suddenly got irritated, snatched the hair dryer, and dried it herself,” adding, “It seemed like she treated the staff as emotional dumping grounds.”

Person B, who said they were a staff member at that salon at the time, also agreed, saying, “Snatching the hair dryer was standard, and it hurt me when I was young,” and, “I remember thinking, ‘She must have become nicer after getting married.’”

Then, on the 30th of last month, Person C, who identified themselves as a former caddie, said they had experienced Cha Ye-ryun’s rude behavior and irritability while caddying for her rounds around 2012–2013. C claimed, “Her attitude differed depending on who she was dealing with; she would become polite when answering a call that came in during a round.”

On the other hand, positive accounts also emerged, saying Cha Ye-ryun was not a bad person. The director of a music academy who said they gave Cha Ye-ryun piano lessons early in her career recalled, “She came for lessons, saying she thought they might help with filming a project, and she was a very pure and polite person.” The director cautioned against a one-sided witch hunt, saying, “As someone who watched her firsthand, I feel people are leaning too heavily to one side, so I’m posting this in line with my convictions.”

A netizen who also identified themselves as a former schoolmate pushed back against the school-bullying allegations, saying, “As far as I remember, she wasn’t someone who went around hitting or bullying anyone.”

The controversy began when an exposé titled “Actress Born in 1985 Is a School-Bullying Perpetrator” was posted on an online community.

After Cha Ye-ryun was named in a post alleging that its author had been assaulted in middle school, her agency, HB Entertainment, strongly denied the school-bullying allegations, saying, “Our findings show that they are completely unfounded.” However, as further accounts from former classmates and contradictory positive accounts and exposé posts become intricately intertwined, the controversy is expanding beyond her conduct during her school years into a battle of revelations about her past character and her life as a whole.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.