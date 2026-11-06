“They look more and more alike!” Lee Si-eon heads to a museum with his son in his arms; the father-and-son duo are carbon copies

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Lee Si-eon went on a museum outing with his son Solmin, who looks just like him.

On the 5th, several photos were posted on Lee Si-eon’s son Solmin’s social media account with the caption, “A date at the National Museum of Korea with Mom and Dad.”

In the photos, Lee Si-eon is wearing a black cap and casual clothes, with a baby carrier on and his son in his arms. Standing beside his son in front of vividly colored media-art pieces, he shows his tender side as a father.

Another photo shows Solmin sitting in a stroller. Wearing a striped hat and a matching outfit, along with a vest decorated with a teddy bear, Solmin looks at the camera with an adorable expression. His well-defined features, which are just like his dad Lee Si-eon’s, and his chubby cheeks especially catch the eye.

Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung have previously shared glimpses of their parenting life, including videos of their son eating baby food and family photos. Even then, Solmin drew attention with his uncanny resemblance to his dad, as if he were his spitting image.

Lee Si-eon began publicly dating actor Seo Ji-seung in 2018, and the two married in December 2021. They welcomed their first son, Solmin, last May and are now enjoying a happy parenting life with their six-month-old son.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.