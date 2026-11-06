Park Min-young, now 40: “What do I think when I look in the mirror? So much time has passed; I have to accept it.”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park Min-young cited inner beauty and self-care as the secrets to maintaining her enduring beauty.

A video titled “Q&A Prepared for the Little Beans” was released on the YouTube channel “Just, Park Min-young” on the 6th.

In the video, Park Min-young took time to answer various questions from fans as she marked the 20th anniversary of her debut. She spoke candidly with fans who had supported her for a long time, sharing thoughts and stories from her daily life that she had not previously made public.

That day, one fan asked Park Min-young, “I’m curious how you always look so beautiful regardless of your age, and what your beauty-care secret is. I truly adore you.”

Hearing this, Park Min-young joked, “Isn’t that how our company director talks?” prompting laughter. She went on to candidly admit, “I’m not always this beautiful regardless of age. Even now, when I look in the mirror, I often think, ‘So much time has passed. I guess I have to accept it.’”

She also said that as she got older, her perspective on her appearance had changed. “I feel like I should love myself a little more now, in keeping with my age, so I do lots of things that are good for my body,” Park Min-young said, stressing, “Your inner self—inner beauty—is important.”

She added, “Anyone can apply products and style their appearance, right? You shine only when your inner beauty is complete, so that’s what I focus on.”

Having been loved by the public for many years since her debut, Park Min-young drew attention not only for her still-beautiful appearance but also for her mature attitude toward accepting the natural changes that come with age. Fans continue to show interest in her candid answers as she seeks to cherish herself and nurture her inner well-being rather than focus solely on her outward appearance.

Meanwhile, Park Min-young, who was born in 1986, will appear in the SBS drama “Nine to Six,” which premieres on the 25th.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.