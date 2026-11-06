Jin Tae-hyun gets a barrage of hate comments after praising wife Park Si-eun: “Seems like they’re jealous”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Jin Tae-hyun voiced his frustration over malicious messages directed at him.

On the 6th, a video titled “Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun’s Couples’ School, Lesson 3: Please Stop Comparing” was posted on the YouTube channel @Little_TeleV.

In the video, Jin Tae-hyun opened up about the difficulties caused by malicious messages from some anonymous accounts while discussing the direct messages (DMs) he receives.

He said, “I get DMs from men. Eighty percent are from accounts without profile pictures.” Park Si-eun asked, “Are those accounts made just to send DMs?” Jin Tae-hyun replied, “Seems like it. But they really come down hard on me.”

He also revealed the content of messages he received from anonymous accounts. Jin Tae-hyun said, “They say things like, ‘Do you think everything about your life is right? Do you think everyone lives like you?’” He added, “What’s even more surprising is that some people send them from their real accounts, too. They’re quite brazen.” In other words, critical messages continue to come not only from anonymous accounts but also from accounts that reveal their owners’ identities.

He said there were also messages taking issue with his expressions of affection for his wife, Park Si-eun. Jin Tae-hyun said, “I get messages saying, ‘That's because you live with Park Si-eun. Try living with someone like this yourself.’” He added, “It seems women get jealous, too. They ask, ‘Do you think it’s right to brag about your wife?’” He cautiously speculated, “I think they’re jealous of Si-eun.”

Jin Tae-hyun stressed, “I’m always saying things like, ‘My wife is the prettiest’ and ‘I fell in love after meeting my wife,’ aren’t I? It’s not image-making—I mean, we really do live that way.” He went on to candidly share his true feelings: “Then I get DMs like that. Every time they come, I really wish I could spend just one day not being a celebrity.”

He explained that his love for his wife and the way he expresses it are part of their real life as a couple, not an act put on for others to see. Even so, his account of the hardships of being a celebrity amid repeated criticism and malicious messages prompted further sympathy.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun married in 2015.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.