Min Hee-jin: “HYBE was behind NewJeans’ unfair contract... Stop the ‘Min Hee-jin Is Behind Everything’ theory and take responsibility”

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, now CEO of ooak records, denied claims that she was responsible for NewJeans’ unfair contract.

Min’s side countered on the 6th, “ADOR had no independent legal team, so HYBE’s legal team led the drafting and revision of the contract. The process was structured around approval by the parent company, requiring agreement from HYBE’s legal team, CFO and CEO, as well as board approval. Min stated in 2024 that she had requested the authority to enter into contracts, but HYBE itself refused. The claim that the label had independent decision-making authority is contradictory.”

It also argued, “ADOR’s independent decisions on matters such as waiving trainee expenses were made out of consideration for the artists. They were coordinated under specific guidelines and policy directions from HYBE’s legal team, so it cannot be said that overall decision-making authority was independent.”

It also made clear that HYBE’s legal team was the party that drafted and decided the clauses on rights to use the artists’ likenesses and voices, among others.

Min’s side said, “HYBE is emphasizing only the fact that ADOR executives participated in and signed the contract, without sufficiently explaining the actual process for drafting and approving the exclusive contract. The label had no authority to revise key provisions in the exclusive contract. We raised objections to structural problems at the parent company and proposed alternatives to protect NewJeans’ IP, but what ultimately came back was an absurd false accusation and the unlawful commencement of an audit.”

It added, “For HYBE to design a system in which a subsidiary’s CEO cannot approve without the HYBE CEO’s approval, then create someone to shift the blame onto, is like spitting in its own face. It is time to move beyond the absurd ‘Min Hee-jin is behind everything’ theory and show a willingness to take responsibility and make improvements for the future of K-pop.”

The U.S.-based New York Times published on the 5th the exclusive contract that NewJeans members signed with ADOR in 2022, when they were minors aged 14 to 17. The outlet pointed out that it was an unfair contract lacking provisions to protect minors. ADOR countered that a separate youth supplementary agreement and the exclusive contract guarantee rights including personality rights, the right to sleep and the right to education, and that provisions on cost sharing, the calculation of contractual penalties, and the use of likenesses and voices after the contract ends do not substantially violate the standard exclusive contract. It particularly emphasized that Min had been a party to the contract.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.