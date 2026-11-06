DOH KYUNG SOO reveals Lee Kwang-soo’s “hoarding compulsion”: “Impossible to tidy his house... He never throws anything away”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actor D.O. revealed his close friend Lee Kwang-soo’s unusual collecting habits and even subscribed to his paid fan messaging service himself, bringing laughs.

On the 5th, a video titled “Kwang-soo Bubble” was posted on D.O.’s YouTube channel. It showed D.O. subscribing to Lee Kwang-soo’s fan communication platform Bubble and sending him messages.

That day, D.O. was taken aback when he heard that Lee Kwang-soo was so passionate about communicating with fans that he even used Bubble during his own concert. “I wonder if there’s a way for Kwang-soo hyung to use Bubble without anyone catching him,” he said, then reacted, “Seriously? Like a crazy person?”

After subscribing to Lee Kwang-soo’s Bubble himself, D.O. was surprised by the flood of messages. “Wow, he sends an unbelievable number of messages. What time did this guy come on today?” he marveled. He couldn’t hide his surprise when told that Lee Kwang-soo had been messaging fans since 11 a.m.

When D.O. saw that Lee Kwang-soo had sent fans the cutesy message, “Waaah, baby, are you awake?”, he grimaced and said, “Oh, that’s really awful,” drawing laughs. Even so, he admired Lee Kwang-soo’s exceptional devotion to his fans, saying, “Wow, he really gives them so much feedback.”

In the process, Lee Kwang-soo’s unusual tastes were also revealed. D.O. said of Lee Kwang-soo’s home, “When you go to his place, there’s so much stuff that makes no sense. There are so many things that make you wonder, ‘Why on earth is this here?’”

He continued, “There are jigsaw puzzles, things like Dodgeball King Tongki. I don’t know why he keeps stuff like that,” adding, “Why does he have old Jin Ramen Spicy? I really don’t understand.”

D.O. explained, “Kwang-soo hyung can’t tidy up his house. I think he has a hoarding disorder. He can’t throw things away.” He added, “He and I are complete opposites. Even our MBTI types are opposites. I’m the type to throw everything away, while Kwang-soo hyung keeps everything.”

When the production team joked, “You two should live together, then. One of you throws things away and the other collects them,” D.O. quipped, “Kwang-soo hyung would get sick. He might hit me for telling him not to throw things away.”

He added, “If I say, ‘Why on earth do you have this? Throw it away,’ and put it in the trash, he’ll probably take it back out after he wakes up the next morning,” prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, D.O. sent Lee Kwang-soo messages such as “Is the naengmyeon good?”, “Hyung, when are you coming?” and “Please reply,” and waited for an answer. But when Lee Kwang-soo took a while to respond, he even called him privately. After hitting Bubble’s message-sending limit, he amused viewers by regretting it: “If that was going to happen, I shouldn’t have sent five. I should’ve sent longer messages.”

Eventually, D.O. revealed who he was by sending a photo of himself. Lee Kwang-soo saw the messages belatedly and responded, “Hey, get out, D.O. Go, go away. You crapped all over the party,” showing the two’s close, off-camera friendship.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.