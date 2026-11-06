Park Min-young Got Her Start With Korean Air... 'High Kick!' Wasn't Her Debut; She Entered Showbiz as an Ad Model

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park Min-young has shared the story behind her actual debut project as she marks her 20th anniversary in the industry. She drew attention by revealing that the MBC sitcom High Kick!, which made her familiar to the public, was not her debut project.

On the 6th, a video titled “Q&A Prepared for the Kongals” was released on the YouTube channel “Just, Park Min-young.”

In the video, Park Min-young took time to answer a range of questions from fans for her 20th debut anniversary. She spoke candidly with fans who had supported her for a long time, reflecting on her acting career and sharing stories she had not revealed before.

Park Min-young first shared the story behind the phrase “20th debut anniversary.” “This is probably counting from High Kick!, but I actually didn’t make my debut with High Kick!. I debuted in a Korean Air commercial,” she said.

She went on to say, “Unfortunately, the route featured in the commercial was canceled because of some issue, so the ad never aired,” adding, “I really am a Korean Air alumna,” which drew laughter. She had taken her first step into show business by filming a commercial, but that particular ad never made it to air.

She joked, “I’m actually in my 21st year since my debut, but I thought it would be better to shave off even a little, so I call it my 20th anniversary,” drawing laughter.

Park Min-young then looked back on her acting career, saying, “I’ve heard that I’ve spent half my life acting.” She recalled the MBC sitcom High Kick!, which first made her name and face known to the public.

Recalling her role as Kang Yu-mi at the time, she said, “She’s a girl named Kang Yu-mi, but even I don’t really know her. At first, she was an ordinary, pretty schoolgirl, but as the show went on, she became a spy, an infiltrator, and even drove.” She remembered that she “had a grueling debut.” Looking back on how she began with an ordinary schoolgirl role but had to handle a variety of unexpected scenarios, she showed off her candid wit.

She named the drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal as the work that changed her acting career. Speaking of the series, Park Min-young said, “I think it changed my acting career. The character gave me an answer to how I could deliver more nuanced performances,” expressing her particular affection for it. She explained that it was more than just another project: it gave her a chance to reflect on the depth of her acting and grow as an actress.

She also mentioned the overseas response to her signature series What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. “There are still friends abroad who call me ‘Secretary Kim,’” she said, adding that it was “a series that was well received overseas.” Having made a strong impression on viewers both at home and abroad, it continues to be remembered as a defining work for her.

In this way, Park Min-young looked back on her 20-year acting career, from stories about her debut to the projects that helped her grow as an actress. Having been loved by the public for so long, she has fans looking forward to seeing what new sides she will show viewers in the future.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.