After overcoming financial hardship and remarrying, Danielle Dongjoo Suh is sure of her husband, four years her junior: “I’d be happy even on the street”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Danielle Dongjoo Suh opened up about her boundless trust in and love for her husband.

On the 5th, Danielle Dongjoo Suh spoke candidly about her attitude toward money and her outlook on life through her YouTube channel.

That day, Danielle Dongjoo Suh shared her thoughts, saying, “It’s definitely nice to have a lot of money. But I don’t think money can solve everything, 100%.”

She opened up, saying, “I married my husband because I was certain that even if I had not a single penny to my name, had no home, and were thrown out onto the street, ‘I would definitely live happily as long as I was with my husband.’”

“That’s something money really can’t buy. Of course, it’s true that you need to earn a lot of money, and money can solve many things,” she said, adding, “Once I became an adult, I found myself at a crossroads where I could make choices. I was able to build the family I wanted, create the home I wanted, and find someone I love to share my life with.” She shared the happiness she had found in building a family.

Danielle Dongjoo Suh emphasized the importance of one’s attitude toward life and the people around them over material prosperity. “In my 20s, I thought being rich simply meant having a lot of money. Now, I think of the rich as people who have a reasonable amount of money and many loved ones around them,” she said. “A truly rich person is someone who lives without forcing themselves to do things they don’t want to do and has a good attitude toward life.” Her convictions left a deep impression.

Meanwhile, Danielle Dongjoo Suh, the daughter of TV personality Suh Jung-hee, remarried last June to a non-celebrity man who is four years her junior.

Recently, Danielle Dongjoo Suh, who is trying to conceive through IVF, revealed that she had experienced a missed miscarriage after her first embryo transfer, drawing sympathy.

At the time, she also spoke about the efforts she had made and her sense of emptiness, saying, “For three years, it was egg retrieval, egg retrieval, egg retrieval. I tried an embryo transfer for the first time, but it didn’t work.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.