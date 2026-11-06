Heo Kyung-hwan shares his candid views on marriage: “If I’m not going to have children, I don’t want to think too deeply about it”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Heo Kyung-hwan candidly shared his views on marriage, saying that if he had no plans to have children, he would not want to think too deeply about marriage.

On the 5th, a video titled “Class 22: Heo Kyung-hwan? Yang Sang-kook? Sung Hyun-joo’s tell-all. Let’s repay all that kindness—with interest~” was posted on Heo Kyung-hwan’s YouTube channel.

That day, Sung Hyun-joo asked Heo Kyung-hwan, “If you get married, will you have children?” He replied, “I don’t want to think too deeply about marriage if I’m not going to have children.”

He added, “If that’s the case, wouldn’t it be more comfortable for both of us to just date and be in a loving relationship?”

When Sung Hyun-joo reacted with surprise, saying, “So that’s the kind of person you are,” Heo Kyung-hwan asked, “Is that wrong?” Sung Hyun-joo replied, “It’s not wrong.”

Yang Sang-kook, on the other hand, said, “I think I could go without having children if someone I truly loved didn’t want them,” but added, “Still, I do want children.”

When Heo Kyung-hwan asked, “What would you do if your mother wanted you to have children?” Yang Sang-kook said, “You know how it is, hyung. Our parents are at the point where they’re saying, ‘Just get married,’ aren’t they? Do you think they’d want us to have children too?”

Heo Kyung-hwan countered, “I’m not that old,” but Yang Sang-kook retorted, “You’re not exactly young.”

Sung Hyun-joo said, “My husband had his second child at 50,” then added, “Senior Kim Jun-ho will have a child at 52. What does age matter these days?”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.