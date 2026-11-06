Snapped at a Flight Attendant and Abused His Power?... Choi Woo-shik’s Agency Vows Legal Action as Exposé Goes Viral: “Malicious Rumors” (Full Statement)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Choi Woo-shik has vowed a strong response to the spread of false information, including allegations that he abused his power.

On the 6th, Choi Woo-shik’s agency, Fable Company, issued an official statement through its social media accounts regarding false information that has recently been spreading online.

The agency began by saying, “We would like to address the recent spread of false information about actor Choi Woo-shik, particularly on Threads.”

It went on to stress that “indiscriminately posting untrue content or maliciously distorting and exaggerating it to create and spread rumors is a clear illegal act that seriously infringes on an actor’s reputation and rights.”

The agency said it intends to hold people responsible not only for creating or spreading false information, but also for reproducing and further disseminating it. It warned, “We are continuously monitoring the posts in question and the channels through which they are being spread, and are collecting related materials. We intend to take legal action against anyone who creates or disseminates false information, or reproduces and spreads it.”

The agency said it would respond according to the same principles to malicious posts targeting other actors it represents, as well as Choi Woo-shik. It stated, “We intend to respond according to the same principles to the dissemination of false information, malicious attacks, and defamation targeting not only actor Choi Woo-shik but also the other actors represented by our company.”

It added, “We ask that you refrain from indiscriminately spreading false information, and we will continue to work to protect the rights and interests of the actors we represent.”

Recently, an exposé post alleging that Choi Woo-shik abused his power was posted on Threads, sparking controversy. An online user who identified themselves as a flight attendant claimed to have had an unpleasant experience while attending to Choi Woo-shik.

The user claimed, “I didn’t know it was Choi Woo-shik. I greeted him and tried to ask for his menu order, but he got annoyed and said to the manager beside him, ‘Hey, what are you doing? They’re talking to me.’ I wondered, ‘What kind of person acts like this?’ Then I saw it was Choi Woo-shik.”

However, questions were raised online about whether the exposé was true. One user cast doubt on its credibility, saying, “Choi Woo-shik is a Korean-Canadian actor. There’s no way his name would be listed as Choi Woo-shik.” The agency also ultimately characterized the claims as false and announced that it would take legal action. Some have said that caution is needed against indiscriminate exposés and rumor-spreading that harm an innocent actor based on unverified, one-sided claims.

The following is the full text of Fable Company’s official statement:

Notice of Legal Action Over the Spread of False Information About Actors We Represent

Hello, this is Fable Company.

We would like to address the recent spread of false information about actor Choi Woo-shik, particularly on Threads.

Indiscriminately posting untrue content or maliciously distorting and exaggerating it to create and spread rumors is a clear illegal act that seriously infringes on an actor’s reputation and rights.

We are continuously monitoring the posts in question and the channels through which they are being spread, and are collecting related materials. We intend to take legal action against anyone who creates or disseminates false information, or reproduces and spreads it.

We also intend to respond according to the same principles to the dissemination of false information, malicious attacks, and defamation targeting not only actor Choi Woo-shik but also the other actors represented by our company.

We ask that you refrain from indiscriminately spreading false information, and we will continue to work to protect the rights and interests of the actors we represent.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.