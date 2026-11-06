Karina, the Winter Goddess, in a Lovely Transformation... From a Blue Puffer to Cheek-Cupping and Heart Poses, “Heart-Fluttering Alert”

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

[Sportschosun reporter Park Jaeman] aespa’s Karina caught everyone’s eye with her lovely winter fashion.

Karina attended a photo-wall event celebrating the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 6th, enlivening the scene with a variety of poses.

That day, Karina showcased a winter look centered on a refreshing sky-blue cropped puffer jacket. She paired the voluminous blue puffer with a white top and track pants, creating a sporty look that was both comfortable and stylish. A cozy knit beanie in a similar shade added a sense of cohesion to the overall look.

The MLB logo on her beanie and the logo on the chest of her puffer blended naturally, bringing out the brand’s signature casual feel. Her white pants and shoes further accentuated the fresh look of the blue.

At the photo wall, Karina raised one hand to wave brightly and showed off her signature lovely charm with a cheek-cupping pose. She then struck a variety of poses, including making a small heart with both hands and smiling at the cameras, as photographers showered her with flashes.

Her fresh-looking visuals and relaxed smile, set against her cozy winter fashion, made the scene feel even brighter. From her blue-and-white styling to her adorable poses, it was a moment that showcased Karina’s unmatched skill in pulling off winter fashion.

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

A photo wall for Karina was set up on the 6th to celebrate the MLB WINTER CITY: SAVE KARINA pop-up in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul. aespa’s Karina is striking a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.06/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.