Kang So-ra Flustered After Being Offered Matchmaking While Naked in a Sauna... “He Even Has a House”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Kang So-ra drew laughs by revealing that she had once been offered a matchmaking introduction while naked in a sauna.

On the 6th, a video titled “What Exactly Is Different About a 320,000-Won Sauna?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Sora’s Solo Play.”

Kang So-ra laughed as she said, “Back when I went to saunas, these lovely older ladies would say they wanted to introduce me to their sons.”

She recalled what happened: “When I was huddled in a corner with a towel over me, they’d come over discreetly and sound me out.”

Kang So-ra said, “‘Miss, do you have a boyfriend? This gentleman is an elder at church, and he says his son still hasn’t gotten married. The son is a good person. He has a house and a steady job,’ they would say as they introduced me.” Her story about receiving several unexpected matchmaking offers at the sauna drew laughs. She joked, “Those hoping to meet someone special at the right age to marry might want to go to the sauna often.”

The production crew asked, “Weren’t you naked?” Kang So-ra replied, “I was naked. Everything was out in the open,” sending everyone on set into fits of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.