Hong Hyun-hee Gets Stricter After Dropping from 60 to 49 kg... Throws Away the Peanuts She Was Eating as Soon as It’s Past 6, Shouting “No!”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Hong Hyun-hee drew attention by revealing her personal meal-management secret for maintaining her weight after losing 11 kg.

On the 6th, a video titled “What Happens When a Big Family Gets Together” was posted on the YouTube channel Hong Hyun-hee and Jasson's Hongssun TV.

In the video, Hong Hyun-hee and her husband, Jasson, visit her in-laws in Cheonan with their son. As Hong Hyun-hee prepared dinner, she began to look anxious as 6 p.m. approached.

Hong Hyun-hee urged her father-in-law, saying, “I don’t eat after 6, so let’s get moving a little faster!” prompting laughter.

Hong Hyun-hee previously made headlines when she revealed that she had lost weight from 60 kg to 49 kg by improving her lifestyle and diet, without the help of drugs such as Wegovy. She has continued to work steadily on managing her weight and has maintained the weight she lost.

When a generous meat dinner was served shortly afterward, Hong Hyun-hee said, “This is so delicious,” and began tucking in. She used four lettuce leaves for each wrap and shared her own tip for staying full: “Try eating it this way. It really fills you up.”

Jasson expressed disappointment, saying, “There should be ramen, but it’s the broth, right?” Hong Hyun-hee also said, “We need to have some ramen,” but when the production staff told her, “Noona, you’ve got five minutes left,” she steeled herself. In the end, she gave up on the ramen and finished her meal with aged-kimchi wraps, successfully finishing before 6 p.m. as she had intended.

After the meal, peanuts grown by Jasson’s father himself were served for dessert. Hong Hyun-hee happily tried some, but when Jasson said, “It’s past 6,” she hastily threw away the peanuts she was eating, prompting a burst of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.