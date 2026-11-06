“Song Hye-kyo had a boyfriend at the time”... Lee Chang-hoon reveals the full story behind the scandal that even brought accusations of “compensated dating with a minor”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Chang-hoon has spoken out about his scandal with actress Song Hye-kyo.

On the 6th, a video titled “Is this why someone 17 years younger fell for him? Lee Chang-hoon’s irresistible charm” was released on the YouTube channel Yujeong and Jujeong.

Seo Yujeong asked Lee Chang-hoon, “Does anything come to mind when you think of Song Hye-kyo?” Lee replied, “The scandal? Dating isn’t the problem. When you’re too busy, it’s hard to date outside the industry. A lot of people meet within the entertainment industry.” Lee was once embroiled in dating rumors with Song Hye-kyo, who co-starred with him in the SBS sitcom Soonpoong Clinic, which aired from 1998 to 2000.

Lee went on to firmly deny that he and Song Hye-kyo had ever been a couple, saying, “The scandal wasn’t true. I had a girlfriend at the time, and Hye-kyo had a boyfriend too. Hye-kyo felt like a younger sister from church. She was someone I wanted to protect, like a younger sister, and I had no romantic feelings for her.”

He continued, “They wrote in the sitcom that Hye-kyo had a crush on me, and afterward there was an uproar, with people saying, ‘I hope the two of them get together.’ Reporters told me, ‘You’re such a good match. Why don’t you date?’ But I was in my mid-30s, and Hye-kyo was 20. I called the reporters and got angry. They said ridiculous things like ‘compensated dating with a minor,’ so I cursed them out. I told them it wasn’t a matter for the law—they needed to be beaten. Hye-kyo was young, had a future ahead of her, and was someone younger I cared about like a little sister, but they forcibly linked us as a couple.” He expressed his displeasure at the reporters’ behavior, which he felt had crossed the line.

He added, drawing laughs, “But now that Song Hye-kyo has become a world star, I used to say the scandal wasn’t true. These days, if people ask, ‘Did you two ever date?’ I tell them, ‘Think what you want.’”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.