49-year-old Bae Sung-jae reveals an “R-rated secret” behind the pregnancy of Kim Da-young, 14 years his junior: “A baby comes right away”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Kim Da-young burst out laughing at the spicy banter of her husband, broadcaster Bae Sung-jae.

On the 6th, a Shorts video titled “The Secret to Newlyweds’ Successful Pregnancy” was posted on Kim Da-young’s YouTube channel.

After telling Bae Sung-jae the news of her pregnancy, Kim Da-young said, “But isn’t it really amazing? How did it happen so quickly?” Bae replied, “There wasn’t a single gap.”

Kim Da-young collapsed laughing at Bae Sung-jae’s cheeky banter and agreed, saying, “That’s why I thought it would be a little strange if I didn’t get pregnant this time.” Bae continued his R-rated jokes, adding, “There wasn’t even a gap for water to leak through.”

Kim Da-young, a former SBS announcer, married Bae Sung-jae, who is 14 years her senior, in May last year. After overcoming the pain of a missed miscarriage, she recently became pregnant and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.