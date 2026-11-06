“Even married couples get divorced...” Kim Gu-ra gives a down-to-earth reaction to rumors that his son Gree is getting married

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra spoke out about rumors that his son Gree is getting married.

On the 6th, a video titled “Episode 1: Kim Gu-ra’s Manager” was posted on the YouTube channel Kim Gree.

That day, Kim Gu-ra told his son Gree about the reactions from people around him: “Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Is Dong-hyun getting married?’ I don’t even pay attention to it.”

He went on to say, “What marriage?” and “I’ve dated women and traveled with them, too, and he’s at an age now...” referring to his son’s relationship. Gree shared his honest feelings: “I’m seeing her with marriage in mind. I have to do my best.”

Kim Gu-ra offered some down-to-earth advice: “People even get divorced after getting married, so if you keep seeing her and do your best now, things will turn out well, don’t you think?”

Earlier, Gree appeared on E Channel’s Seo In-young’s Yuhang Kkondae (hereafter, Yuhang Kkondae), which aired on the 5th, and drew attention by mentioning marriage to his girlfriend.

At the time, Gree said, “I’ve been dating my girlfriend for a while. She even waited for me while I was in the military,” and added, “We’re preparing to get married,” prompting speculation that they were actually about to tie the knot.

However, on the 6th, a representative of Gree’s agency, Brand New Music, said, “Rumors that Gree is getting married are completely unfounded,” adding, “It seems that remarks he made for the broadcast led to a misunderstanding.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.