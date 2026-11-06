Minho Braves Wind and Rain to Take on the Cycling Leg of a Triathlon... Then His Biggest Crisis Hits ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] SHINee’s Minho took part in a triathlon, and footage captured him in trouble during the cycling leg—the second event—when his gear shifter malfunctioned.

The episode of MBC’s 'I Live Alone' airing on the 6th will show SHINee’s Minho competing in a triathlon held in Tongyeong, as well as “Director Lee” Lee Joo-seung visiting an acquaintance’s farm hut and enjoying an unpredictable, restorative break.

A video released ahead of the broadcast shows Minho focused on the cycling event as he braves harsh weather. When other riders slip on the rain-soaked road, Minho cannot hide his alarm. He thinks to himself, “Let’s not go too fast just because we’re chasing a record. Safety comes first,” and calls out to himself, “Don’t get greedy!”

Minho, who had been riding at a steady pace without overexerting himself, is startled by a sudden “ting” from his bike. The gear shifter on his bicycle, “Black Devil,” has stopped working. Just as he reaches the toughest part of the cycling course—a steep uphill stretch—Minho shouts, “NO EXCUSES! NO WHINING!” and climbs using only the strength of his legs.

Watching this, Code Kunst is left speechless by Minho’s determination, saying, “He’s having to ride his bike twice as hard.” The bike’s chain develops a problem too as the uphill stretch goes on and on, leaving viewers wondering how Minho will overcome the crisis in the full broadcast.

The show will also feature “Director Lee” Lee Joo-seung enjoying a drive in the fall. Admiring the cloudless autumn sky, Lee asks an AI, “Why are there no clouds in the fall?” But when the AI gives an answer that misses the point of his question, Lee tries again, saying, “No! No!”

As soon as Lee starts to say, “Listen to what I’m saying!”, the AI launches into a rapid-fire stream of answers, making the Rainbow Club members burst out laughing. The navigation system’s voice joins in, turning the scene into a chaotic talk show. Seemingly giving up, Lee ends the conversation with, “No, take a little break!” adding to the laughter.

Next, Lee drives along a mountain road lined with colorful autumn leaves, pulls over, gathers his belongings, and walks off somewhere. He casually enters through an opening and finds a vegetable garden where scallions, radishes, cabbage, and peppers are thriving. Kim Shin-young shows off her “Deongeoriz-style thinking,” asking, “Is this a baeksuk restaurant?” Lee walks past the garden and greets a mysterious man warmly, building curiosity about where he has arrived and who the man is.

The triathlon appearance of “Flame Man” Minho, the culmination of years of effort, can be seen on MBC’s 'I Live Alone,' airing tonight (the 6th) at 11:10 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.