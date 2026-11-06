Kakwang finally placed under an exit ban... Police launch probe into allegations of abusing and exploiting a woman with an intellectual disability

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Police have placed Kakwang (real name Lee Sang-il), a YouTuber accused of collectively abusing and extorting money from a vulnerable woman in Thailand, under an exit ban and launched a full-scale preliminary investigation.

According to police and other sources on the 6th, the Metropolitan Criminal Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Metropolitan Investigation Unit recently applied to the Ministry of Justice for an exit ban on Kakwang and received approval. Police are investigating whether actions during the broadcasts constitute coercion, confinement, or assault.

Earlier, Kim Ye-ji, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, disclosed a tip at a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee on the 26th of last month that YouTubers, including Kakwang, had abused and exploited a woman believed to have an intellectual disability in Thailand.

The video released by Rep. Kim appears to show the crutches of a woman recovering from hip replacement surgery being broken and her being forced to drink alcohol, as well as an attempt to cover up the alleged crime with the words, “You shouldn’t go to a psychiatrist and get an IQ test or anything like that.”

Attorney A, representing the victim, also said, “The victim has suffered severe psychological trauma from prolonged confinement and sadistic treatment and is refusing to speak with others,” and announced plans to take legal action against everyone involved.

As the controversy spread, Kakwang categorically denied the allegations of abuse and exploitation, saying, “The woman in question does not qualify for a disability rating, and the broadcast was staged with prior agreement under a contract to pay her 500,000 to 1 million won per day.” He apologized, however, for excessively provocative staging, such as breaking her crutches.

Meanwhile, YouTube abruptly removed Kakwang’s channel on the 29th of last month, citing violations of its Community Guidelines.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.