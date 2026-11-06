Yano Shiho Found to Have 4-cm Uterine Fibroid During Menopause Screening; Concerned About Whether Surgery Is Needed

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Yano Shiho, the wife of mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon, was diagnosed with a uterine fibroid.

On the 6th, a video titled “Menopause Screening for 50-Year-Old Yano Shiho” was posted on the YouTube channel “Shiho Yano.”

In the video, Yano Shiho visited a hospital for menopause screening and underwent various tests, including blood tests, a bone density test, and a pelvic MRI.

After completing all the tests, Yano Shiho said, “It can’t be helped. Everyone ages and changes,” adding that she tends to accept natural changes as they come.

A short while later, she went to the examination room to hear the doctor’s findings. After being told that the MRI had revealed a uterine fibroid measuring about 4 cm, Yano Shiho said, “Actually, I’ve had that fibroid for 10 years.” When it was first discovered, she was told it was small and that they should monitor its progress.

The doctor explained, “It isn’t particularly large, but usually, if it exceeds 3 cm, regular follow-up is needed,” and “It’s best to get it checked once a year.” Yano Shiho was relieved to hear that surgery was not necessary as long as she had no symptoms such as anemia or severe pain.

Yano Shiho drew attention when she smiled broadly after hearing the test results: “Other than that, there are no problems at all. I’m nowhere near the risk level for osteoporosis, and my bones are very strong.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.