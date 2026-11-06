“If I were you, I’d be dead”... Jeong Sun-hee shocked by an acquaintance’s verbal abuse after being widowed

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Jeong Sun-hee opened up about an experience in which words meant to comfort her only hurt her.

On the 6th, a video titled “Jeong Sun-hee breaks down in tears over the diary Park Wan-suh wrote after losing her son” was posted on the YouTube channel Kim Young-chul Original.

That day, Kim Young-chul spoke with Jeong Sun-hee about author Park Wan-suh’s essay Please Say Just One Thing. Jeong Sun-hee shared the passage she related to, saying, “There are times when my grief is used as a source of strength for someone else. The fact that it’s used as fuel for the sentiment, ‘Let’s live well with gratitude,’ is so humiliating and hurts my pride. The writing that expressed that shame really resonated with me.”

She went on to share her experience, saying, “As someone who had been hurt, I blamed myself for being hurt. I blamed only myself, telling myself, ‘You hear that comfort as violence because you have an unhealthy way of thinking. You’re depressed because you don’t have the capacity to handle warm words.’ But that person was in the wrong. I can say that now.”

Jeong Sun-hee recalled an inappropriate attempt at comfort that bordered on verbal abuse, saying, “‘If I were you, I’d have died.’ That isn’t comfort. Comfort can actually become violence,” leaving people shocked.

Meanwhile, Jeong Sun-hee married actor Ahn Jae-hwan, who has since passed away, in 2007, but suffered the pain of being widowed the following year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.