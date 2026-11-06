Volleyball Player and Actress Go Public With Their Relationship... “An 11-Year Age Gap—Aren’t You Sorry?” Close Friend’s Blunt Reality Check (Groom’s Class)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Tae-sung gave former volleyball player Kim Yo-han, who is publicly dating actress Oh Yeon-hee, 11 years his junior, a playful but blunt reality check.

The episode of Channel A’s variety show “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” (hereafter “Groom’s Class 2”), which aired on the 6th, showed Lee Tae-sung meeting and chatting with his close younger friend Kim Yo-han.

On the show, Lee Tae-sung joked pointedly to Kim Yo-han, who recently announced his relationship with actress Oh Yeon-hee, 11 years his junior, “You two have an 11-year age gap. Don’t you feel bad for Yeon-hee?” His remark sent the room into fits of laughter.

Lee Tae-sung went on to add, “If it were me, I think I’d feel bad,” and, “It’s not just a six- or seven-year age gap; once it’s more than 10 years, I think I’d feel kind of bad for no reason.”

Song Hae Na, watching from the studio, came to Kim Yo-han’s defense, saying, “If you feel bad, just treat her even better.”

Kim Yo-han gave an awkward smile at Lee Tae-sung’s teasing question, then said, “But Yeon-hee makes it so I don’t feel any generation gap at all.” His affectionate words about his girlfriend, Oh Yeon-hee, prompted envy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.