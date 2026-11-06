‘Single Dad’ Lee Tae-sung Splits from Veterinarian He Reunited with After Five Years: “We Decided to Remain Good Friends” (Groom’s Class)

[Kim Soo-hyun of Sportschosun] Actor Lee Tae-sung, a “divorced single dad,” candidly revealed on a broadcast why he split from the veterinarian he had reunited with after five years through a blind date.

On the 6th, Channel A’s variety show Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class (hereafter, Groom’s Class) featured Lee Tae-sung meeting his close younger friend Kim Yo-han and having an honest conversation about how things were going and their love lives.

That day, Kim Yo-han asked Lee Tae-sung directly why they had broken up, saying, “Things didn’t work out with the veterinarian you met this time, did they?” Lee had previously made headlines when he reconnected on a blind date with Jo Hee-jin, the veterinarian who had cared for his dog five years earlier.

“Rather than there being a specific reason, when we met and talked then, there were some aspects where our values differed,” Lee Tae-sung said, cautiously opening up about his feelings. “I think the direction and pace of life that person had in mind may not have been quite compatible with mine.”

Lee Tae-sung suggested that differences in their values regarding marriage and children were the decisive reason for the breakup. He added, “That person has their own dreams and things they want to do, so we decided to remain good friends.”

Even so, Lee Tae-sung expressed his continued resolve regarding remarriage and dating, saying, “Still, I think I should keep making an effort to date.”

Lee Tae-sung revealed in 2012 that he had registered his marriage to his wife, who was seven years older than him, and that he had a son who was over a year old. In 2015, while he was serving in the military, he announced that they had divorced. He is now raising his son on his own; his son is in his third year of middle school. Lee is active as a “divorced single dad.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.