“Jang Jane Looks Like Spinach”... She Resents Production Staff Over Mockery of Her Green Outfits

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Jang Jane amused viewers with her candid reaction to the fashion mockery directed at her.

On the 6th, a video titled “I Went to Seongsu to Rate the Fashion” was posted on the YouTube channel “Singer-songwriter Jang Jane”.

Jang Jane appeared that day in a coordinated look and said, “I should’ve just worn green.” She went on to say, “Once I moved away from wearing green, people started commenting, ‘She’s finally escaped the green clothes,’” prompting laughter. Jang Jane had often worn green outfits, drawing attention for her distinctive fashion.

She also revealed why she stopped wearing green outfits. “It started getting cold, so I made a suggestion. I asked, ‘It’s a little cold—would it be okay if I wore something warmer?’ So I started wearing other clothes,” Jang Jane explained.

Jang Jane checked the comments about her green outfits herself. One comment read, “What’s with Jang Jane’s clothes? She looks like spinach,” prompting laughter. Jang Jane responded, “Why did they keep putting me in spinach-like clothes?” She added, “That’s obviously mockery. It even has 18 likes,” drawing more laughter.

There were also comments saying, “I knew it—Jang Jane usually dresses well, but the production team made her wear green,” and, “After wearing green, she looks like a different person in other clothes.” Jang Jane then expressed resentment toward the production staff, saying, “Those clothes did nothing to help my image,” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.