Staff Finally Complain... Park Min-young: “No Reply to the KakaoTalk Message I Got in August—I Barely Check My Phone”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Min-young said she keeps her distance from her phone, to the point that she doesn’t even reply to messages she received three months ago.

On the 6th, a video titled “Q&A Prepared for the Little Beans” was released on the YouTube channel “Just, Park Min-young.”

When the conversation turned to her phone, Park Min-young said, “I don’t check KakaoTalk much. My staff friends complained again recently. They said, ‘I sent you a message in August—why haven’t you replied yet?’” Her remarks drew attention.

She added, “I’m not someone who’s obsessed with my phone. When I’m filming, I leave it in the car and get out. It feels like I only check it when I need to.”

Meanwhile, Park Min-young will star in SBS’s new drama “Nine to Six,” which premieres on November 25. The on-and-off work-life-balance romance follows a rational woman who has spent her life proving herself through work as she meets a warm, sensitive man and rewrites her ideas about work, love, and happiness. Park Min-young will share the screen with Yook Sungjae, Ko Soo, Joo Hyun-young, and others.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.